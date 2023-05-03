6th meeting of Consortium on Climate Change held at IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :The 6th Meeting of the Consortium on Climate Change was held online under the chair of Convener Vice Chancellor Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob.

According to the notification of the Punjab Higher education Commission (PHEC), IUB led the discussion on "Theme II Climate Change, Environment and Pollution (Waste Management)" among all the universities of Punjab.

The details of the agenda were briefed by Dr Wajid Nasim Jatoi, focal person and Director International Centre for Climate Change, food Security and Sustainability.

Members exchanged views on the first draft of the "Climate Change Policy Action Document".

Prof. Dr Nasim Ahmad, Vice Chancellor, University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore appreciated IUB for working continuously on the theme and suggesting some improvements to carry the task at the national level in the National Climate Change Policy as published by the Ministry of Climate Change through this consortium.

Prof. Dr Shazia Anjum, Patron and members Dr Muhammad Abdullah, Dr Nargis Naz, Dr Samar Fahad, Dr Abid Rashid Gill, Dr Mazhar Abbas, Dr Abdul Ghaffar, and Dr Naveed Ul Haq were present in this meeting. Prof. Dr Shazia Anjum concluded the meeting and it was decided to hold the next meeting to finalize the Climate Change Policy Action Document.