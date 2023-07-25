Open Menu

6th Muharram Procession Concludes Peacefully

Muhammad Irfan Published July 25, 2023 | 06:50 PM

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Almost twenty-eight processions were taken in different parts of the Jhang district, were ended peacefully in strict security arrangements.

Here in the city Alam and Zuljinah procession was taken from bazaar Khitianwala at 2 pm and after crossing its traditional route concluded at Zahoor Shah street.

Participants of the procession recited Nohas, mourned with chains, while strict security was planned by law enforcing agencies.

"Security persons encircled the participants throughout the route".

Officers of district administration, health officials, members of Aman Committee and Rescue 1122 team accompanied the procession.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi along with police visited route of the procession and reviewed security arrangements.

During his visit, he said that best facilities were being provided to the mourners in the district.

All mourning processions of 6th Muharram-al-Harram concluded peacefully, Control Room reported to the journalists.

