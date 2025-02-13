6th National Women Youth Career Conference starts at Nowshera

The 6th National Women Youth Career Conference starts at FG Degree College Nowshera with the goal of guiding students toward various career paths and preparing them for practical life in the modern world

The four-day national conference was organized through the collaborative efforts of the non-governmental organization Khagarah Development Organization and other NGOs.

Chief Organizer of the event, Mehwish Bukhari said that conference would continue in phases for proper guidance and orientation of students. She informed that conference would feature skill-based competitions including designing, sewing, cooking, dressmaking and beautician skills.

She said that Primary objective of the conference was to build self-confidence in students, equip them with the necessary knowledge and aware them to meet the demands of the modern era.