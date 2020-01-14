UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

6th Naval Exercise Sea Guardians 2020 Concludes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 04:45 PM

6th naval exercise Sea Guardians 2020 concludes

Sixth bilateral exercise Sea Guardians 2020 between Pakistan Navy and Chinese Navy has concluded.The concluding ceremony was held at Pakistan Navy Dockyard Karachi

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th January, 2020) Sixth bilateral exercise Sea Guardians 2020 between Pakistan Navy and Chinese Navy has concluded.The concluding ceremony was held at Pakistan Navy Dockyard Karachi.Deputy Commander of Southern Theatre Command PLA Vice Admiral Dong Jun was chief guest at the concluding ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, he appreciated Pakistan Navy's professional capabilities and expertise.Commander Pakistan Fleet Vice Admiral Asif Khaliq said Exercise Sea Guardians will promote cooperation between navies of the two countries and further improve maritime environment in the region.Special operation forces of the two countries, war ships and aerial assets took part in Exercise Sea Guardians 2020.In the sea phase of the exercise, naval fleets of the two countries demonstrated modern drills in the Arabian Sea.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Pakistan Navy China 2020

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif’s medical reports submitted to Punj ..

12 minutes ago

Dubai government sports organisations under Dubai ..

20 minutes ago

All Emirati female cast to perform in NYUAD Arts C ..

21 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues decree placing Dubai go ..

27 minutes ago

How a mother-daughter pair is making a mark

33 minutes ago

UAE stock markets gain AED7.1 billion

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.