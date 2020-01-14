6th naval exercise Sea Guardians 2020 concludes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th January, 2020) Sixth bilateral exercise Sea Guardians 2020 between Pakistan Navy and Chinese Navy has concluded.The concluding ceremony was held at Pakistan Navy Dockyard Karachi.Deputy Commander of Southern Theatre Command PLA Vice Admiral Dong Jun was chief guest at the concluding ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, he appreciated Pakistan Navy's professional capabilities and expertise.Commander Pakistan Fleet Vice Admiral Asif Khaliq said Exercise Sea Guardians will promote cooperation between navies of the two countries and further improve maritime environment in the region.Special operation forces of the two countries, war ships and aerial assets took part in Exercise Sea Guardians 2020.In the sea phase of the exercise, naval fleets of the two countries demonstrated modern drills in the Arabian Sea.