6th ‘Ombudsman Day’ To Be Observed On Oct 12

Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2023 | 09:18 PM

6th ‘Ombudsman Day’ to be observed on Oct 12

The 6th annual ‘Ombudsman Day’ will be celebrated at international level including Pakistan on October 12

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) The 6th annual 'Ombudsman Day' will be celebrated at international level including Pakistan on October 12.

The objective of the move is to sensitize the people about the office of the Ombudsman, working procedure and their legal rights.

A spokesperson to the Ombudsman said here Wednesday that the office of the Ombudsman was providing free of cost justice and protection to human rights.

He said that the Ombudsman office had resolved 351,421 complaints from the year 2000 to 2023.

He said that oversees Pakistanis can also register their complaints through mobile App www.ombudsmanpunjab.gov.pk.

A helpline 1050 is also functional for the assistance of the people. A working group has also been constituted through the Chief Provincial Commissioner for kids for the protection of shelter-less children.

