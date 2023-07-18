6th Professional Planning and Management Course participants visit Abbottabad

During an inland study tour, the participants of the Sixth Professional Planning and Management Course at the Kashmir Institute of Management, Muzaffarabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, visited the Divisional Headquarters in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :During an inland study tour, the participants of the Sixth Professional Planning and Management Course at the Kashmir Institute of Management, Muzaffarabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, visited the Divisional Headquarters in Abbottabad.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal, welcomed the participants while Additional DC Jibril Raza provided a detailed briefing about Abbottabad, Hazara Division, and the Divisional Headquarters.

Khalid Iqbal shed light on various subjects related to the geographical features, healthcare, education, civic services, revenue services, one window operation, computerization of land records, and major power projects in the region, including the Dasu Hydropower Project, Diamer Bhasha Dam, Sukki Kinari, and Balakot Hydropower Project, as well as the challenges faced in their implementation.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad conducted a visit during the City Improvement Project and discussed various initiatives, including a complete overhaul of the drinking water system, solid waste management, construction and improvement of pedestrian pathways inside the market, asphalt work, establishment of Sherwan Park, and the transformation of the dumping site at Salhad into a park.

The participants of the Sixth Professional Planning and Management Course were pleased with the projects.

During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized the district administration's commitment to taking all possible steps for the promotion of tourism. Furthermore, he highlighted the significance of the Langrah/Dhamtor Bai Pass for tourism in the Hazara Division and informed about the facilities provided to tourists travelling towards Thandiani.

Additionally, discussions were held on the effects of population growth and infrastructure development, the implementation of building plans, addressing illegal housing societies, the importance of the KPSAP project, curbing illegal mining, forest conservation, actions taken by the Forest Magistrate, and controlling unregulated construction.

The discussions also covered the improvement of housing society laws, groundwater level reduction, future provision of clean drinking water to residents, flood control measures during recent rains in Abbottabad, and the overall performance of all departments in Hazara Division.