6th Round Of Pakistan-Trkiye Bilateral Political Consultation Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 06, 2023 | 07:45 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ):Pakistan and Trkiye have held Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) in Ankara, extensively reviewing entire range of bilateral cooperation covering political relations, trade, connectivity, defence, education, culture, and people-to-people contacts.

Foreign Secretary of Pakistan Dr. Asad Majeed Khan and T�rkiye's Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Ak�apar, led their respective sides.

� Noting the importance of High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC), both sides agreed on early holding of its 7th session in Islamabad. Progress made under the Strategic Economic Framework (SEF) between the two countries was also discussed.

� While underscoring the existing potential for cooperation between the two countries in various fields, in particular, IT, science and technology, R & D, health, education, agriculture, shipping and maritime, it was stressed to further intensify collaboration in these areas.

The two sides appreciated the significant progress made in the defence arena and pledged to take this cooperation to newer heights by utilizing the existing mechanisms and undertaking joint ventures.

� During the consultations, regional and global issues were discussed comprehensively with the desire to continue to coordinate closely on all issues of mutual concern as well as on multilateral forums, including the UN, OIC, ECO and D8.

� Acknowledging the historic bilateral relations as a sacred trust passed on by generations, the two sides reiterated their commitment to further strengthen the unique fraternal ties and transform them into economically rewarding multifaceted cooperation.

�The BPC is an important mechanism to comprehensively review Pakistan-T�rkiye bilateral relations and to explore new areas of cooperation to further cement the historic and strategic ties between Pakistan and Turkiye.

