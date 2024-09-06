Open Menu

6th Sept Is Celebrated As Symbol Of Bravery: Khethran

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2024 | 10:10 PM

6th Sept is celebrated as symbol of bravery: Khethran

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Balochistan Minister for Public Health Engineer (PHE) Sardar Abdul Rehman Khethran on Friday said that the 6th September is the day of our brave armed forces in the glorious history of Pakistan.

In a message, he said that it is celebrated as a symbol of the bravery, determination and unparalleled spirit of sacrifice of the troops.

The minister said that 59 years ago on this day, our Pakistan Army officers, soldiers, navy men and air force soldiers proved to the world that they are always ready to defend the motherland secretly at any cost.

“The nation and the armed forces proved that size does not matter, it is passion, passion and courage that matters most”, he said.

He said that we are well aware of our national and international responsibilities, our armed forces are ready to deal with any kind of situation.

He said that the Day of Defense and Martyrs reminds us of the unparalleled courage and bravery that the armed forces and the nation displayed by defeating the nefarious intentions of the enemy.

Khethran said that in the hour of trial, the forces of Pakistan fought the land, sea and air war fearlessly, every citizen of the nation stood up to protect the motherland.

“September 6 is a symbol of unwavering determination, patriotism, and great sacrifice”, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan World Army Martyrs Shaheed September (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

4 hours ago
 Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death ..

PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister

4 hours ago
 Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of ..

Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos

5 hours ago
 Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception t ..

Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

7 hours ago
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Cham ..

PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup

9 hours ago
 Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect a ..

Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..

9 hours ago
 Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

9 hours ago
 SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendmen ..

SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid

10 hours ago
 LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen ..

LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan