6th Sept Is Celebrated As Symbol Of Bravery: Khethran
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2024 | 10:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Balochistan Minister for Public Health Engineer (PHE) Sardar Abdul Rehman Khethran on Friday said that the 6th September is the day of our brave armed forces in the glorious history of Pakistan.
In a message, he said that it is celebrated as a symbol of the bravery, determination and unparalleled spirit of sacrifice of the troops.
The minister said that 59 years ago on this day, our Pakistan Army officers, soldiers, navy men and air force soldiers proved to the world that they are always ready to defend the motherland secretly at any cost.
“The nation and the armed forces proved that size does not matter, it is passion, passion and courage that matters most”, he said.
He said that we are well aware of our national and international responsibilities, our armed forces are ready to deal with any kind of situation.
He said that the Day of Defense and Martyrs reminds us of the unparalleled courage and bravery that the armed forces and the nation displayed by defeating the nefarious intentions of the enemy.
Khethran said that in the hour of trial, the forces of Pakistan fought the land, sea and air war fearlessly, every citizen of the nation stood up to protect the motherland.
“September 6 is a symbol of unwavering determination, patriotism, and great sacrifice”, he said.
