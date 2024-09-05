6TH September, a powerful reminder of defeating enemy with unity: Chief Secretary

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) “6th September serves as a powerful reminder of how the Pakistani nation and its armed forces, through unity and unwavering determination, thwarted the enemy's nefarious intentions”.

“On this historic day, we must renew our commitment to the motherland and pay tribute to the brave martyrs who laid down their lives for its protection” said Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry on the eve of Defense Day, the 6th September.

He said our responsibility extends beyond safeguarding Pakistan's geographical borders; it also includes the protection of our ideological frontiers.

Today, as Pakistan faces challenges like extremism, terrorism, and external aggression, the entire nation stands firmly with its defense forces, ready to counter any threat to the integrity and prosperity of our beloved country.

Our martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the nation, will forever live in our hearts and will never be forgotten. The Ghazis and families of martyrs deserve our deepest respect, as it is through their sacrifices that Pakistan stands strong and resilient, he concluded.