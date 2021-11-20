6th 'Thal Jeep rally' from Nov 25

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Under auspices of Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP), the schedule for 6th-Thal Jeep Rally commencing from November 25 in Muzaffargarh and Layyah, issued here on Saturday.

According to General Manager TDCP Tauqeer Haider Kazmi, the track of the Jeep rally was located between district Muzaffargarh and Layyah. As per schedule, vehicles' registration, tagging, technical inspection and drivers' medical inspection will be held on November 25.

Qualifying round will begin from Changa-Manga mount, on November 26. Stock category competition will be held on November 27. While, the final event will be organized on November 28. Known Racers from across the country would participate in the recreational event, said Tauqeer.

Similarly, the citizens were patiently waiting for the mega recreational event, told the Manager TDCP.

The prize distribution ceremony will be held at Gymnasium Hall, Faisal Stadium at 8:00 p.m., on November 28..