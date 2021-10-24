6th Thal Jeep rally to commence from Nov 25

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :The four days '6th annual Thal Desert Jeep Rally is beginning from Monday November 25 in Muzaffargarh and Layya, Under auspices of Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDC).

The Track of the Jeep-Rally would be determined after negotiation with concerned district officials while the race track length would likely be consisted on 170 or 180 kilometers.

According to General Manager TDCP Tauqeer Haider Kazmi, the track is located between district Muzaffargarh and Layyah.

As per schedule, vehicles' registration, tagging, technical inspection and drivers medical inspection will be held on November 25.

Qualifying round will begin from Changa-Manga mount, on November 26. Stock category competition will be held on November 27.

However, the final event will be organized on November 28. Known Racers from across the country would participate in the recreational event, said Tauqeer.

Similarly, citizens are patiently waiting for the mega recreational event, told Manager TDCP.