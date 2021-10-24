UrduPoint.com

6th Thal Jeep Rally To Commence From Nov 25

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 12:00 PM

6th Thal Jeep rally to commence from Nov 25

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :The four days '6th annual Thal Desert Jeep Rally is beginning from Monday November 25 in Muzaffargarh and Layya, Under auspices of Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDC).

The Track of the Jeep-Rally would be determined after negotiation with concerned district officials while the race track length would likely be consisted on 170 or 180 kilometers.

According to General Manager TDCP Tauqeer Haider Kazmi, the track is located between district Muzaffargarh and Layyah.

As per schedule, vehicles' registration, tagging, technical inspection and drivers medical inspection will be held on November 25.

Qualifying round will begin from Changa-Manga mount, on November 26. Stock category competition will be held on November 27.

However, the final event will be organized on November 28. Known Racers from across the country would participate in the recreational event, said Tauqeer.

Similarly, citizens are patiently waiting for the mega recreational event, told Manager TDCP.

Related Topics

Punjab Vehicles Muzaffargarh November Event From Jeep Race

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 243.4 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 243.4 million

2 hours ago
 India reports 15,906 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 ..

India reports 15,906 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

2 hours ago
 Local Press: UAE bank results highlight economic r ..

Local Press: UAE bank results highlight economic recovery

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2021

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 24th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 24th October 2021

4 hours ago
 Martyred cops' funeral prayers offered at District ..

Martyred cops' funeral prayers offered at District Police Lines

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.