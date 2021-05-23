6th UN Global Road Safety Week observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :The 6th United Nations Global Road Safety Week was observed across the world including Pakistan from May 17 to 23, aiming to highlight the benefits of low-speed urban streets as the heart of any community.

Thee Rescue 1122, Traffic Police departments and many other road safe organizations organized seminars and awareness campaigns to observe the day and highlight the issues related to road safety. The UN General Assembly mandated World Health Organization and the UN regional commissions to plan and host periodic UN Global Road Safety Weeks. Held since 2007, the #Love30 campaign of the 6th UN Global Road Safety Week advocated for Streets for Life by making 30 km/h (20 mph) speed limits the norm for cities worldwide in places where people mix with traffic. The objectives of the Week were to garner policy commitments at national and local levels to deliver 30 km/h speed limits and zones in urban areas; generate local support for such low-speed measures; and build momentum towards the launch of the Global Plan for the Decade of Action for Road Safety 2021-2030 in late 2021 and the High-Level Meeting of the UN General Assembly in 2022. The new global plan as guiding document would provide an opportunity to connect the successes and lessons of previous decade to prevent at least 50% of road traffic deaths and injuries by 2030. Road safety has become the global concern due to alarming increase of road traffic crashes as the cumulative toll of road traffic injured and causalities is truly terrific. Road safety within 5 pillars of activity in global plan includes road safety management, safer roads and mobility, safer vehicles, safer road users, and post-crash response. UN-Habitat Executive Director spoke on critical road safety issues during the launch event hosted by the World Health Organization and FiA Foundation and on the importance of speed management together with partners of the UN Road Safety Fund.

He said rapid urbanisation adds a strain to the already overburdened transport systems and the provision of safe infrastructure and transport services is lacking behind. He said around the world, road traffic injuries cause 1.35 million deaths and up to 50 million injuries each year, adding that especially for young people road crashes are one of the leading causes of fatalities in our times.

Traffic-related mortality and injury cost the global economy around $518 billion each year. COVID-19 has imposed an additional burden on cities and their transport systems. Many cities witnessed a relative increase in car usage and a decrease in public transport. However, at the same time, safer transport options like walking and cycling have become more popular. Safe streets for pedestrians and cyclists are central to 'building back better' as the world continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Cities also must upgrade their public transport systems to regain the trust of the people as cities with high ridership of public transport have lower traffic fatality rates than car-oriented cities.

UN-Habitat will continue its efforts to support national and local governments to move quickly towards shaping policy frameworks and allocating funding for building complete streets in dense urban environments in order to promote active mobility and public transport. Besides improving road safety, these transport modes bring a host of other benefits: less greenhouse gas emissions, reduced noise and air pollution and improve urban life quality.