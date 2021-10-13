UrduPoint.com

7 Accused Arrested For Making Fake Vaccination Certificates: SACM

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 11:20 PM

7 accused arrested for making fake vaccination certificates: SACM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister and spokesperson Punjab government Hassan Khawar on Wednesday said that seven people have so far been arrested from various cities for making fake vaccination certificates of different political figures and sabotaging the vaccination system in Pakistan.

He said that strict legal action would be taken against those who were damaging the repute of national institutions, adding that such people deserved no leniency.

Hassan Khawar said that five people had been arrested from Bahawalpur, Lahore and Narowal for making fake vaccination certificate of Nawaz Sharif, one from Multan for making fake vaccination certificate of Ishaq Dar, whereas one from Vehari for preparing the same for Begum Kalsoom Nawaz Sharif.

He said the whole matter had been referred to cyber crime wing of FIA. Accused were being interrogated, he added.

Later, Chairperson Child Protection Bureau Sara Ahmad called on SACM and briefed him about the responsibilities and performance of Child Protection Bureau.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Multan Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Ishaq Dar Bahawalpur Same Narowal Vehari Cyber Crime Federal Investigation Agency From Kalsoom Nawaz

Recent Stories

&#039;We look forward to working closely with Afri ..

&#039;We look forward to working closely with African nations&#039;, says Hamdan ..

38 minutes ago
 UAE’s non-oil foreign trade up 27% to AED900 bil ..

UAE’s non-oil foreign trade up 27% to AED900 billion in H1-2021

53 minutes ago
 Stiffness of arteries could indicate severe COVID- ..

Stiffness of arteries could indicate severe COVID-19 risk: Study

12 minutes ago
 Iran armed forces chief acknowledges Pakistan arme ..

Iran armed forces chief acknowledges Pakistan armed forces sacrifices in war on ..

12 minutes ago
 US to Remain Opposed to Support for Assad in Syria ..

US to Remain Opposed to Support for Assad in Syria - Blinken

12 minutes ago
 Delegation led by MPA calls on DC Harnai

Delegation led by MPA calls on DC Harnai

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.