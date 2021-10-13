7 accused arrested for making fake vaccination certificates: SACM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister and spokesperson Punjab government Hassan Khawar on Wednesday said that seven people have so far been arrested from various cities for making fake vaccination certificates of different political figures and sabotaging the vaccination system in Pakistan.

He said that strict legal action would be taken against those who were damaging the repute of national institutions, adding that such people deserved no leniency.

Hassan Khawar said that five people had been arrested from Bahawalpur, Lahore and Narowal for making fake vaccination certificate of Nawaz Sharif, one from Multan for making fake vaccination certificate of Ishaq Dar, whereas one from Vehari for preparing the same for Begum Kalsoom Nawaz Sharif.

He said the whole matter had been referred to cyber crime wing of FIA. Accused were being interrogated, he added.

Later, Chairperson Child Protection Bureau Sara Ahmad called on SACM and briefed him about the responsibilities and performance of Child Protection Bureau.