7 Accused Held, 700 Kites Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2025 | 11:40 PM

7 accused held, 700 kites recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) The Waris Khan Police on Friday continued action against kite sellers and arrested seven accused with over 200 kites and seven strings.

According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the arrested suspected included Sohail, Farhan, Muzammil, Imran, Saif-ur-Rehman, Saqib and Aimal Haseeb.

Separate cases were registered against the accused.

