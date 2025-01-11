7 Accused Held, 700 Kites Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2025 | 11:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) The Waris Khan Police on Friday continued action against kite sellers and arrested seven accused with over 200 kites and seven strings.
According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the arrested suspected included Sohail, Farhan, Muzammil, Imran, Saif-ur-Rehman, Saqib and Aimal Haseeb.
Separate cases were registered against the accused.
