7 Accused Held For Gambling On Cockfight
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2025 | 06:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The Rawat Police on Tuesday held seven accused red handed for gambling on a cockfight with stake money.
The arrested accused were identified as Hamid, Shahid, Hasnain, Owais, Wasim, Ishtiaq and Daim, a Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.
Besides the bet amount Rs 40,000 and six mobile phones, three roosters were also seized by the police.
Meanwhile, the Wah Saddar Police arrested accused Kashif with 900 grams charas while the New Town Police recovered 550 grams charas from accused Hassan. The Naseerabad Police nabbed accused Abdul Hadi with 540 grams charas and Izhar with 10 litres of liquor.
The Kahuta Police recovered 10 litres of liquor from accused Rafiq and the Airport Police captured accused Athar Pervez with six bottles of liquor.
Recent Stories
RAK airport reports 28% increase in passenger numbers in 2024
From Vision to Reality: How vivo and ZEISS Redefined Mobile Imaging Together
Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs first Defence Council meeting of 2025
Dubai Cares concludes year of remarkable impact regionally, globally
Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting
MoHAP launches 'Let’s Podcast' at Arab Health
PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA Unite to Elevate Pakistan's Media & Advertising Landscape
Imperial College London Diabetes Centre signs two agreements to advance diabetes ..
Expected 5% growth for UAE’s infrastructure sector in 2025
Middle East families to experience $1 trillion transfer of generational wealth b ..
UAE officials call for greater participation in ‘Zero Bureaucracy Award’
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives India’s Minister of External Affairs
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tackling global challenges requires collective efforts: NA Speaker5 minutes ago
-
7 accused held for gambling on cockfight6 minutes ago
-
Chairperson BISP holds live e-Katcheri session to address public complaints6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan highly values its relationship with Iran: Ayaz Sadiq6 minutes ago
-
IGP Islamabad holds khuli katchery, resolves public grievances15 minutes ago
-
Partnerships, skill development vital to empower youth for a peaceful, prosperous future: PM16 minutes ago
-
Cloudy weather with rain and snowfall expected in northern areas16 minutes ago
-
26th Amendment matter ultimately be heard by SC's full bench: Justice Kayani25 minutes ago
-
US Charge D Affairs in Pakistan calls on federal minister for power Awais Leghari25 minutes ago
-
Police arrested 2 criminals in injured condition26 minutes ago
-
Blast in LPG capsule trailers leaves elderly man dead35 minutes ago
-
CWDP approves revised PC-I for water treatment plant35 minutes ago