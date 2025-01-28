Open Menu

7 Accused Held For Gambling On Cockfight

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2025 | 06:20 PM

7 accused held for gambling on cockfight

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The Rawat Police on Tuesday held seven accused red handed for gambling on a cockfight with stake money.

The arrested accused were identified as Hamid, Shahid, Hasnain, Owais, Wasim, Ishtiaq and Daim, a Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.

Besides the bet amount Rs 40,000 and six mobile phones, three roosters were also seized by the police.

Meanwhile, the Wah Saddar Police arrested accused Kashif with 900 grams charas while the New Town Police recovered 550 grams charas from accused Hassan. The Naseerabad Police nabbed accused Abdul Hadi with 540 grams charas and Izhar with 10 litres of liquor.

The Kahuta Police recovered 10 litres of liquor from accused Rafiq and the Airport Police captured accused Athar Pervez with six bottles of liquor.

