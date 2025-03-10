Open Menu

7 Accused Held For Illegal Arms

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2025 | 04:40 PM

7 accused held for illegal arms

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Monday arrested seven suspects for having illegal weapons and ammunition.

According to the police spokesman, the Pirwadhai and New Town Police recovered a 30-bore pistol each from accused Usama and Umar respectively.

Similarly, the Wah Saddar Police nabbed two accused Rawait and Iqbal recovering a 30-bore pistol each from them.

Likewise, the Kahuta Police held three accused including Asad Rehman with a 30-bore pistol, and Abdul Rehman and Danish with a Kalashnikov each.

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre organises second ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre organises second Emirati Publishers Forum

16 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from UAE Unive ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from UAE University

30 minutes ago
 CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark centenary ..

CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark centenary of poet Sultan Bin Ali Al Owa ..

31 minutes ago
 Deliveroo enables users to donate to ‘Fathers’ ..

Deliveroo enables users to donate to ‘Fathers’ Endowment’ campaign through ..

46 minutes ago
 India Lifts ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with Thrilli ..

India Lifts ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with Thrilling Win Over New Zealand

1 hour ago
 India Clinches ICC Champions Trophy with Team Effo ..

India Clinches ICC Champions Trophy with Team Effort: Kohli

1 hour ago
Rohit Sharma Leads India to Historic ICC Champions ..

Rohit Sharma Leads India to Historic ICC Champions Trophy Win

1 hour ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates 2nd ‘Chapters of Is ..

Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates 2nd ‘Chapters of Islamic Art’

1 hour ago
 ‘Global Council for Tolerance’ welcomes UN dec ..

‘Global Council for Tolerance’ welcomes UN decision to establish Internation ..

1 hour ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed crowns champions of Sharjah Ramad ..

Sultan bin Ahmed crowns champions of Sharjah Ramadan Sports Tournament

2 hours ago
 DEWA explores strengthening cooperation with US El ..

DEWA explores strengthening cooperation with US Electric Power Research Institut ..

2 hours ago
 National Bank of Fujairah leads in arranging $100 ..

National Bank of Fujairah leads in arranging $100 million syndicated financing d ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan