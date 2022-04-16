UrduPoint.com

7 Accused Held With Over 5 Kg Hashish, 1.8 Kg Heroin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2022 | 08:37 PM

7 accused held with over 5 kg Hashish, 1.8 kg Heroin

Muzaffargarh police have arrested seven accused in anti-narcotics operations in the district and recovered over five kilogram of Hashish and nearly two kilogram of Heroin from their possession, police said on Saturday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :Muzaffargarh police have arrested seven accused in anti-narcotics operations in the district and recovered over five kilogram of Hashish and nearly two kilogram of Heroin from their possession, police said on Saturday.

In compliance with DPO Tariq Wilayat's drive against drug pushers, SHO Daira Panah Adeel Sahbaz arrested an accused Abdul Latif and recovered 1200 gram Heroin from his possession.

SHO City Muzaffargarh Younis arrested two accused including a woman Samina and Gulzar and recovered 1610 gram of Heroin and some quantity of Hashish.

In another operation, SHO city arrested four accused and recovered 4.875 kilogram of Hashish from their possession.

Giving details, police said that accused Zeeshan and Abida were held with 1650 gram Hashish while accused Rashid and Mazhar were arrested with 1605 gram and 1620 gram Hashish respectively.

The DPO appealed the people to convey information to police regarding any dubious activity or person including narcotics so that swift action be taken against the criminals.

Related Topics

Police Rashid Muzaffargarh Criminals Women From

Recent Stories

Ukrainian Forces Shelled 2 Cities in Zaporizhzhya ..

Ukrainian Forces Shelled 2 Cities in Zaporizhzhya Leaving 1 Person Dead - Author ..

29 seconds ago
 Tennis: Monte Carlo Masters results

Tennis: Monte Carlo Masters results

30 seconds ago
 Local holiday observed in Khairpur on account of a ..

Local holiday observed in Khairpur on account of annual Urs of Sachak Sarmast

32 seconds ago
 Diamer Bhasha Dam to be completed by 2029

Diamer Bhasha Dam to be completed by 2029

34 seconds ago
 Two illegal colonies sealed, structures demolished ..

Two illegal colonies sealed, structures demolished

5 minutes ago
 Medvedchuk's Wife Asks Saudi Crown Prince to Help ..

Medvedchuk's Wife Asks Saudi Crown Prince to Help Swap Husband for UK Mercenarie ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.