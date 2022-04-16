7 accused held with over 5 kg Hashish, 1.8 kg Heroin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :Muzaffargarh police have arrested seven accused in anti-narcotics operations in the district and recovered over five kilogram of Hashish and nearly two kilogram of Heroin from their possession, police said on Saturday.

In compliance with DPO Tariq Wilayat's drive against drug pushers, SHO Daira Panah Adeel Sahbaz arrested an accused Abdul Latif and recovered 1200 gram Heroin from his possession.

SHO City Muzaffargarh Younis arrested two accused including a woman Samina and Gulzar and recovered 1610 gram of Heroin and some quantity of Hashish.

In another operation, SHO city arrested four accused and recovered 4.875 kilogram of Hashish from their possession.

Giving details, police said that accused Zeeshan and Abida were held with 1650 gram Hashish while accused Rashid and Mazhar were arrested with 1605 gram and 1620 gram Hashish respectively.

The DPO appealed the people to convey information to police regarding any dubious activity or person including narcotics so that swift action be taken against the criminals.