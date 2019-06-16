(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :The occupation authorities in Indian occupied kashmir (IoK) have accorded sanction for prosecution against seven All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) activists in Hajin area of Bandipora district for protesting against the detention under draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) of resistance leader, Masarrat Aalam Butt in 2015.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS) , an order issued by the Home Department of the territory says:"On April 24, 2015, Police Station, Hajin, received information that after offering Friday prayers, some Hurriyat Conference affiliated Persons— Assadullah Parray, Showkat Ahmad Hajam, Meraj-ud-din Gojree, Abdul Majeed Lone, Masroor Ahmad Rather, Ali Mohammad Dar and Abdul Hamid Parray have assembled at Bus Stand, Hajin, to protest against the detention under PSA of Masarrat Aalam Butt and "provoking the general public against sovereignty, and integrity of nation by raising anti-India and pro-Pakistan slogans besides preaching then to support militant organizations.

"Aalam was detained and booked under draconian PSA following the 2010 uprising that left over 100 people dead in Kashmir. On October 30, 2012, he was booked under PSA for running the 2010 mass agitation. He was released on March 1, 2015. However, his release sparked political storm after Indian media hyped his release, terming him as threat to peace. Since then he has been booked repeatedly. Recently he was slapped 38 PSA detention order by the authorities.