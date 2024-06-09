7 Arrested For Charging Extra Fee At Cattle Markets
Umer Jamshaid Published June 09, 2024 | 10:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Wasim Hamid Sandhu arrested seven contractors for charging extra fee from cattle owners here on Sunday.
During his visit to different temporary cattle markets here on Sunday, the deputy commissioner said that cattle markets have been made functional to provide relief to masses for purchasing their sacrificial animals.
He said that any cattle market in urban areas would not be tolerated and stern action would be taken against violators.
He said that parking, vaccination, first aid and other facilities have been made available at all temporary cattle markets adding that administration has been directed to charge only fees from the cattle owners.
On this occasion, he caught seven contractors red-handed for charging extra fees from the people.The deputy commissioner was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Faizan Ahmed Riaz and other concerned officers.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first against India today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India match today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and Indi ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024
Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..
ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson
Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season
Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural
Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets for 70 runs against England
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Shaikhani calls for establishment of innovative burns ward5 minutes ago
-
4 killed in jeep accident in Neelam Valley15 minutes ago
-
City’s oldest Margalla College revitalizes its facilities35 minutes ago
-
PM grieved over shahadat of security personnel in Lakki Marwat35 minutes ago
-
1000 Policemen deployed T-20 cricket match live screening security55 minutes ago
-
2-day TDAP expo of handicrafts, bangles concludes55 minutes ago
-
Customs Dept seizes smuggled goods worth Rs 499 mln1 hour ago
-
Hyderabad receives pre monsoon showers1 hour ago
-
PPP local leadership lodges on-line complaint with FIA against insults to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto1 hour ago
-
Education Ministry announces to hold Summer Camps for students of ICT1 hour ago
-
Accident claims 16 lives in Neelum Valley AJK1 hour ago
-
PCP celebrates World Club Foot Day1 hour ago