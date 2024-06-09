Open Menu

7 Arrested For Charging Extra Fee At Cattle Markets

Umer Jamshaid Published June 09, 2024 | 10:00 PM

7 arrested for charging extra fee at cattle markets

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Wasim Hamid Sandhu arrested seven contractors for charging extra fee from cattle owners here on Sunday.

During his visit to different temporary cattle markets here on Sunday, the deputy commissioner said that cattle markets have been made functional to provide relief to masses for purchasing their sacrificial animals.

He said that any cattle market in urban areas would not be tolerated and stern action would be taken against violators.

He said that parking, vaccination, first aid and other facilities have been made available at all temporary cattle markets adding that administration has been directed to charge only fees from the cattle owners.

On this occasion, he caught seven contractors red-handed for charging extra fees from the people.The deputy commissioner was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Faizan Ahmed Riaz and other concerned officers.

