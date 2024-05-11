Open Menu

7 Arrested For Non-compliance Of Official Prices Of Roti, Naan

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2024 | 06:40 PM

7 arrested for non-compliance of official prices of roti, naan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) The district administration, during a crackdown on non-compliance with the newly revised price for roti Rs 15 has arrested seven individuals and registered 10 cases over price-related violations.

During the last 24 hours, 933 roti and naan points were inspected out of which 877 points were selling bread on official prices, while violations were reported at 56 points. The enforcement teams have fined Rs 80,000 to tandoors over selling roti and naan at high prices.

The enforcement action was led by assistant commissioners and price control magistrates who conducted checks across various tehsils in Lahore.

The crackdown follows the directive of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. The approved rates have been set at Rs15 for a 100-gram roti. The district administration is actively ensuring the implementation of the new pricing across the city. Citizens are encouraged to report any discrepancies in roti and naan prices by calling the helpline 0800003245.

