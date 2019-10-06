UrduPoint.com
7 Arrested For Overcharging In Public Transport

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 05:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) ::A team of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested seven employees of the city bus terminal for overcharging passengers.

A spokesman said that a team conducted surprise visit to City Terminal/Wagon Stand and found that the Adda managers were charging excessive fare from travellers from Rs 210 to Rs 1,000 per passenger.

The team found that there was no security guard at the City Terminal, while the Adda administration was receiving Rs 720,000 annually from the government fund under the head of salary of 20/25 security guards.

The team arrested seven employees of the Adda administration including Muhammad Shafiq, Muhammad Gulfam, Rehman Ali, Muhammad Yasir, Ghulam Mujtaba, Muhammad Iqbal and Qaisar and they were locked behind bars for further investigation.

