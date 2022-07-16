UrduPoint.com

7 Arrested For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Muhammad Irfan Published July 16, 2022 | 07:24 PM

On the directives of City Police Officer Rawalpindi, district police conducted raids in different areas and netted seven accused for possessing illegal weapons

According to a police spokesman, Waris Khan Police held an accused namely Tayyab for having a 30 bore pistol and ammunition.

Race Course police arrested Muhammad Arbaz with a 30 bore pistol and ammunition while Airport police rounded up an accused namely Muhammad Zeeshan for possessing a 30 bore pistol and rounds.

Saddar Wah police held two accused, Talat and Faisal and seized two 30 bore pistols and ammunition.

Murree police also recovered a 30 bore pistol and ammunition from the possession of an accused namely Faiz ur Rehman while City police apprehended Usman and recovered 21 rounds of 30 bore.

Separate cases have been arrested against all the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against lawbreakers.

