7 arrested for violating renting law

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :The police on Sunday arrested seven house owners and tenants for not providing their data to the relevant police stations and violating renting laws.

City police station arrested those were identified as Sakhwat, Pir Ditta, Shabbir, Bilal, Qasim, Hassan and Waseem who had no proper documentation.

According to police spokesman, cases were registered under the Punjab Information of Temporary Residence Ordinance 2015. Under the Ordinance, details of new tenants should be provided to the police within 24 hours of giving possession of the property, he added.