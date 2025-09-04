7 Arrested; Liquor, Arms Seized
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2025 | 07:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police have arrested seven individuals and recovered illegal weapons and ten liters of liquor during a series of operations across the district.
According to a police spokesperson on Thursday, the operations were conducted in the jurisdictions of several police stations, including Chaklala, Ganjmandi, Taxila, Gujar Khan, and Kahuta.
The spokesperson stated that those involved in the possession of illegal liquor and firearms would not be able to evade the law. “The crackdown is part of an ongoing effort to maintain law and order and ensure public safety,” he added.
