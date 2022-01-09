7 arrested over aerial firing

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :The police have arrested 7 accused on charge of aerial firingduring annual elections of District Bar Association (DBA) Faisalabad.

City Police Officer (CPO) Ghulam Mubasshar Mekan said that strict security arrangements were made during DBA elections.

He said that SSP Operation and SP Lyallpur Town positively monitored the security arrangements and 7 accused were nabbed red handed while resorting to aerial firing to celebrate their triumph in the elections.