7 arrested over LPG decanting

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) ::The police have arrested seven shopkeepers on the charge of LPG decanting illegally from various parts of city.

Police spokesman Tuesday said that police teams raided different areas of the city and arrested accused Shakeel, Dawood, Arshad, Majeed, Mudassar, Iqbal and Muhammad Asghar red handed while decanting gas illegally.

Police also seized gas decanting material. Further investigations were in progress.