UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

7 Arrested Over LPG Decanting

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 07:40 PM

7 arrested over LPG decanting

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) ::The police have arrested seven shopkeepers on the charge of LPG decanting illegally from various parts of city.

Police spokesman Tuesday said that police teams raided different areas of the city and arrested accused Shakeel, Dawood, Arshad, Majeed, Mudassar, Iqbal and Muhammad Asghar red handed while decanting gas illegally.

Police also seized gas decanting material. Further investigations were in progress.

Related Topics

LPG Police Progress Shakeel Gas From

Recent Stories

Lacertid lizards may be unable to cope with climat ..

12 minutes ago

UAE ranks first globally in mobile internet subscr ..

27 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi, Estonia boost digital government cooper ..

27 minutes ago

UAE, Mauritania review defence cooperation

42 minutes ago

Dubai Crown Prince telephones Emirati astronauts, ..

1 hour ago

Musanada begins construction of 6 school projects ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.