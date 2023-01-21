UrduPoint.com

7 Beggars Arrested In Sialkot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2023 | 06:59 PM

7 beggars arrested in Sialkot

An anti-begging campaign is going on in the city against professional beggars

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :An anti-begging campaign is going on in the city against professional beggars.

Deputy Director (DD) Social Welfare Sharif Ghuman said that checking was conducted at Church Road, Nikapura, Rangpura, Chowk Allama Iqbal Hospital and Khwaja Safdar Road, with the help of the anti-begging committee members, and seven beggars were detained.

These beggars were shifted to police stations.

The deputy director said that 93 beggars have been detained in the city so far during the ongoing anti-begging campaign.

