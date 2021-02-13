UrduPoint.com
7 Billion Rupees Mega Project To Be Started Soon In Abbottabad: Mushtaq Ghani

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 05:20 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Saturday said that water supply scheme for Abbottabad city worth 210 million rupees had been completed and also struggling for a new 7 billion rupees mega project.

He expressed these views while addressing a public gathering after the inauguration of electricity supply to the Shimla Hill Mohallah.

The speaker further said that lands for graveyard would be allocated soon.

He said that a request was sent to the concerned department to transfer 7 buses of pink bus service Abbottabad to girls colleges of the area as no contractor is interested to run the service from last two years.

Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani stated that people have given them mandate where Ali Khan and he himself working to facilitate the masses of their constituency and bringing mega projects.

We have provided Sui gas to the neglected and deprived areas of PK-36 including Chitto Di Gali, Nardoba, Balolia and Kakul villages where in the past nobody has bothered to address the issues of the people, he said.

To overcome problem of the clean drinking water for the people of Abbottabad we have completed a scheme worth 210 million rupees from Phalkot to Chuna, that would be inaugurated soon.

While speaking at the occasion, MNA Ali Khan Jadoon said that soon we would start a new electricity feeder for Malik Pura to avoid load shedding during the upcoming summer season, we are also resolving the issues related to electricity and sui gas. He also approved 1.5 million rupees for road construction in Malik Pura.

Earlier, former member of district council Abbottabad Sardar Fakhar Alam thanked speaker KP assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani and MNA Ali Khan for initiating developmental schemes in Malik Pura and demanded 15 more electricity poles for Shimla Hill mohalla, he also demanded the construction of boundary wall of the Malikpura graveyard.

