7 bills including Zainab Alert, Response, Recovery land in Senate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :As many as seven bills including, an important the Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Bill, 2020 aimed at raising alert, response and recovery of missing and abducted children landed at Senate on Tuesday as passed by the National Assembly.

The bills were included the Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Bill, 2020, the ICT Rights of Persons with Disability Bill, 2020, the Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates Bill, 2020, the Legal Aid and Justice Authority Bill, 2020, the Enforcement of Women's Property Rights Bill, 2020, the Superior Courts (Court Dress and Mode of Address) Order (Repeal) Bill, 2020 and the Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Bill 2019.

The bills were piloted by Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari and Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem respectively in the House.

Earlier, motions were moved under rule 263 of the Rules and Procedure and Conduct of business in the Senate, that the requirement of Rule 120 of the said Rules be dispensed with in order to take into consideration the Bills.

However, the Chairman referred all the bills to the concerned standing committees for further deliberation.

Earlier, Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari requested the House to passed the Zainab Alert bill as all amendments were incorporated in it and it took eight months in the Standing Committee of National Assembly headed by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto.

However, Muhahidullah Khan of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and leader of the Opposition Raja Zafarul Haq urged the Chair to refer all these bills to the concerned committee.