7 Booked For Carrying Illegal Weapons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2023 | 06:00 PM

7 booked for carrying illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Police have arrested seven illegal arms holders and recovered arms, and ammunition from their possessions during the crackdown here on Sunday, a police spokesman said.

Waris Khan police held Kamal and recovered 1 pistol 9MM from his possession.

Similarly, Naseerabad police nabbed Illyas and recovered rifle 44-bore from his custody.

Meanwhile Moragh police arrested Akram and recovered 1 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Taxila police recovered 1 pistol 9MM from Sohail and 1 pistol 30-bore from Zafar Iqbal.

Kahuta police recovered 1 pistol 30-bore from Amjad and 1 pistol 30-bore from Yusuf.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police teams and said that action will be continued against those who are possessing illegal weapons.

More Stories From Pakistan

