UrduPoint.com

7 Booked For Power Theft In Sialkot

Faizan Hashmi 13 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 05:58 PM

7 booked for power theft in sialkot

Seven persons were caught pilfering electricity from the main transmission line through meter tampering in the Sialkot district

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Seven persons were caught pilfering electricity from the main transmission line through meter tampering in the Sialkot district.

On the report of Sub Divisional Officers (SDOs) Gepco, police from Bharoky area of Saddar Sialkot police station arrested Mehmood, Arif from Kaly-wala area of Phlora police station, Nabi Ahmed, Asif, Asghar Ali, Qaiser Mahmood and Hasnain Ali from Kot Mokhal, Kotli Momin, Mianwali Bangla and Bhudda Guraya areas of Satra police station while pilfering electricity from the main transmission line.

Related Topics

Police Electricity Police Station Sialkot Mianwali Kotli Saddar From

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 12 Sri Lanka Vs. Netherla ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 12 Sri Lanka Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, History, Who ..

11 minutes ago
 NACTA holds consultative session on CVE Policy-21

NACTA holds consultative session on CVE Policy-21

8 minutes ago
 China becomes world's largest carbon market

China becomes world's largest carbon market

8 minutes ago
 OECD nations to ban export credits for coal power

OECD nations to ban export credits for coal power

8 minutes ago
 50,484 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

50,484 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

12 minutes ago
 Vehicles fined, brick kilns sealed for causing pol ..

Vehicles fined, brick kilns sealed for causing pollution

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.