7 booked for power theft in sialkot

Seven persons were caught pilfering electricity from the main transmission line through meter tampering in the Sialkot district

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Seven persons were caught pilfering electricity from the main transmission line through meter tampering in the Sialkot district.

On the report of Sub Divisional Officers (SDOs) Gepco, police from Bharoky area of Saddar Sialkot police station arrested Mehmood, Arif from Kaly-wala area of Phlora police station, Nabi Ahmed, Asif, Asghar Ali, Qaiser Mahmood and Hasnain Ali from Kot Mokhal, Kotli Momin, Mianwali Bangla and Bhudda Guraya areas of Satra police station while pilfering electricity from the main transmission line.