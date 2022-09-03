7 booked for stealing oil

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Thikriwala police have registered a case against seven people on the charge of stealing oil from Parco pipeline near Chak No.275-JB.

Police said on Saturday that Assistant Security Officer (ASO) Parco Riaz Ahmad lodged a complaint, alleging that seven accused including Ghulam Sarwar etc.

dug a tunnel in Chak No.275-JB and stole huge quantity of oil from Parco Pipeline by fixing clamp on it.

On the report, the police have registered a case against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.