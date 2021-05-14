7 booked for stealing oil from Parco pipeline

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Thikriwala police have registered a case against seven people for stealing oil from Parco pipeline.

Police said on Friday that some people were busy in stealing oil from Parco pipeline by applying a clump after digging a tunnel near Chak No.

70-JB Mansooran at night when police working on a tip-off raided there. Seeing police, the accused managed to escape from the scene.

A case has been registered against seven accused.

Investigation was underway.