7 Booked For Torturing FDA Employees

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 07:45 PM

Millat Town police on Wednesday arrested seven people for torturing the employees of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) and damaging the machinery

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Millat Town police on Wednesday arrested seven people for torturing the employees of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) and damaging the machinery.

According to police, a FDA enforcement team during the checking of legal status of private housing schemes, sealed the office of unapproved housing colony namely 'Kirran Valley' on Millat Road.

Some people present in the office tortured and abused the members of enforcement team and damaged a tractor and resorted to aerial firing.

Those were arrested include: Amin Jutt, Baba Ayyub, Sajid, Fakhar, Qamar, Salahuddin and Shan.

A case had been registered against the accused.

