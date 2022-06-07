7 booked for torturing man

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Police booked seven people allegedly over torturing a man after stripping him on demand of loan repayment.

SHO Thana Mahmood Kot Azeezullah Khan claimed to have arrested the main suspect identified as Muhammad Shehbaz and started searching rest of his accomplices.

According to police source, Muhammad Sobin, son of Farid Hussain, resident of Sanawan, had lent money to Shehbaz Gurmani, son of Bashir Gurmani, and later forcing him to return back after passing due date of submission.

The applicant's demand of returning loan irked Shehbaz who called the lender at poultry farm of his fellow, Rauf Gurmani.

When the former reached to the poultry farm, the latter came with his accomplices identified as Sheraz Gurmani, Sadam Gurmani, Muhammad Shoaib along with three unidentified persons subjected the lender to severe torture. Police registered FIR on report of the victim against four identified and three unidentified accused persons.