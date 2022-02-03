7 booked on stealing oil from pipeline

Thikriwala police booked seven persons on the charge of stealing oil from Parco pipeline

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Thikriwala police booked seven persons on the charge of stealing oil from Parco pipeline.

Police spokesman said on Thursday that Assistant Supervising Officer (ASO) Parco Muhammad Saeed Khand filed a complaint with Thikriwala police contending that 7 accused including Shahid, Faqeer, etc stole oil from Parco pipeline after digging a tunnel near chak 74-JB late last night.

When patrolling team of Parco reached the site the accused managed to escape under the cover of darkness.

The police registered a case against seven accused and further investigation was in progress.