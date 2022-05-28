7 booked over oil theft from Parco line

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Thikriwala police have booked seven persons on the charge of stealing oil from Parco pipeline near Chak No 70-JB.

A spokesman said on Saturday that Assistant Security Officer Parco Muhammad Saeed Khan filed a complaint, contending that seven persons including Bahadur Ali, etc.

had dug a tunnel near Chak No 70-JB and they were stealing huge quantity of oil from the Parco pipeline.

The police registered a case against the accused and started investigation for their arrest.