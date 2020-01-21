7 buses, 2 coasters added to Islamia University of Bahawalpur transport fleet

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has added seven new buses and two coasters to its transport fleet in order to facilitate the students

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has added seven new buses and two coasters to its transport fleet in order to facilitate the students.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal and Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Engr Athar Mahboob inaugurated the inclusion of new buses and coasters.

The addition of new vehicles is part of Vice Chancellor's vision of extending transport facility to adjoining cities in order to facilitate the students especially the females.

At present, university buses are covering a radius of 60 kilometres within and around the city. The new buses will help in providing conveyance facility to existing students in addition to 8000 newly recruited students and 3000 students expected to be recruited in Spring semester.