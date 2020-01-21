UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

7 Buses, 2 Coasters Added To Islamia University Of Bahawalpur Transport Fleet

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 07:41 PM

7 buses, 2 coasters added to Islamia University of Bahawalpur transport fleet

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has added seven new buses and two coasters to its transport fleet in order to facilitate the students

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has added seven new buses and two coasters to its transport fleet in order to facilitate the students.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal and Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Engr Athar Mahboob inaugurated the inclusion of new buses and coasters.

The addition of new vehicles is part of Vice Chancellor's vision of extending transport facility to adjoining cities in order to facilitate the students especially the females.

At present, university buses are covering a radius of 60 kilometres within and around the city. The new buses will help in providing conveyance facility to existing students in addition to 8000 newly recruited students and 3000 students expected to be recruited in Spring semester.

Related Topics

Vehicles Bahawalpur IUB

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler offers condolences on death of Prince Ba ..

1 minute ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on Emirates Inte ..

16 minutes ago

Secretary calls for coordinated efforts to check s ..

5 minutes ago

Shabbar becomes patient of depression

5 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler condoles Custodian of Two Holy Mosques o ..

46 minutes ago

23 employers facing trial for paying low wages to ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.