7 candidates to contest LB elections for Tehsil Mayor Mansehra slot

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Seven candidates would contest for Tehsil Mayor Mansehra elections which would be held on March 31.

According to the detail, Kamal Saleem Khan of PTI, Shaikh Shafeeh of PML-N, Malik Farooq of PPP, Ateeq ur Rehman of JUI-F, Umair Ashiq Tanoli of QWP and independent candidates Adil, Dilawar Khan and Ishfaq Ahmed would contest the LB elections.

Elections activities have reached their peak as only two days have left for the second phase of LB polls in district Mansehra like in other parts of the province.

In most parts of the Hazara division, the main contenders for the LB elections are PML-N and PTI but some independent candidates are vital to those who failed to get tickets from these parties.