7 cases registered, 2 suspects arrested for smog SOPs violation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Under the leadership of Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, Punjab Police continues its efforts to prevent smog and protect the environment.

Strict actions are underway against violations of smog SOPs across all districts, including Lahore.

A Punjab Police spokesperson said that during the last 24 hours, a crackdown across the province resulted in 7 cases being registered and 2 suspects arrested. Fines exceeding Rs. 800,000 were imposed on 477 individuals, and warnings were issued to 30 violators. Reported violations included one case of crop residue burning, 392 cases of excessive smoke emissions from vehicles, and three violations by brick kilns.

This year, the anti-smog crackdown has led to the arrest of 3132 offenders and the registration of 3730 cases. Warnings were issued to 7326 individuals, and fines totaling over Rs.

92.8 million were imposed on 37,487 violators.

Reported violations included 1999 cases of crop residue burning, 32,609 cases of excessive smoke from vehicles, 354 cases of industrial violations, 1384 violations by brick kilns, and 333 violations at other locations.

In the last 24 hours, 5187 vehicles emitting excessive smoke were fined, 603 were impounded at police stations, and 7 fitness certificates were suspended. This year, 854,296 vehicles were fined for excessive smoke emissions, 169,476 vehicles were impounded, and fitness certificates for 10,089 vehicles were suspended.

IGP Punjab has directed the acceleration of the anti-smog crackdown on highways, industrial areas, agricultural fields, and other locations.

He emphasized that strict action should be taken without delay under a zero-tolerance policy against those violating smog SOPs.