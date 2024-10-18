7 'cheel Gosht' Sellers Arrested
Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2024 | 04:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Seven 'cheel gosht' [meat for wild birds] sellers were arrested from different roads for creating public nuisance.
A spokesman for the local administration said on Friday that Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Faisal Ahmad received complaints that some people were in the habit of selling meat for kites by setting their make-shift stalls at roadsides and causing public nuisance.
Therefore, the AC City got arrested seven accused, in addition to confiscating their material.
The accused were sent behind bars after registration of cases, spokesman added.
