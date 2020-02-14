LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday suspended the orders for restoration of a doctor, allegedly responsible for death of seven children.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, passed the orders while admitting an appeal, filed by the Punjab Health Department against the Punjab Services Tribunal orders. The bench heard the matter at the Supreme Court Lahore Registry.

An additional advocate general Punjab submitted before the bench that an inquiry committee had forcibly retired Dr Saeed from job over the death of seven children at Services Hospital Lahore in 2014. However, the Punjab Services Tribunal restored the physician with stoppage of his annual increment, he added.

He pleaded with the court to set aside the tribunal orders.

At this, the chief justice questioned whether those responsible for the death were identified.

To which, the law officer stated that Dr Saeed was In-charge of Air-Conditioner Maintenance and the inquiry committee held him guilty.

At this, the bench admitted the appeal of the Health Department for regular hearing and summoned the parties concerned for arguments on the next date of hearing, while suspending the restoration orders.

The Punjab Health Department had pleaded with the court to set aside the orders of the tribunal. It contended that the tribunal passed the orders for restoration of Dr Saeed without appreciating the case facts.