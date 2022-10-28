UrduPoint.com

7 Children Injured As A Dumper Hit A School Van

Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2022 | 05:10 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Seven children were critically injured after a speeding dumper hit a school van parked at Gohadpur Chowk at Marala road in Sialkot, a private tv reported on Friday.

The injured children, whose ages range from six to nine years, were rushed to the hospital for medical treatment, according to rescue officials.

The families of the injured children and local residents, however, caught the dumper driver.

