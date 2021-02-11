UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

7 Children Injured In Bajaur Villages In Rocket Shelling From Afghanistan

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 07:20 PM

7 children injured in Bajaur villages in rocket shelling from Afghanistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :At least seven children were wounded in three villages of Bajaur district in rocket shelling from across the Paki-Afghan border on Thursday, office of the deputy commissioner confirmed.

It was said that several rockets were fired by some miscreants from inside Afghanistan Mokha, Ghanai and Gllai on villages located near the border. The Pakistan Army personnel responded to the attack and forced the miscreants to retreat.

Later the district administration, Pakistan Army, Bajaur Scouts and police started relief activities in the affected areas and also assessing the loss of properties.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Sherpao, District Police Officer Kokab Farooq and Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Waqar Khan visited the Khar hospital where the injured children were shifted and inquired after their health.

On the occasion, DC Fayyaz Sherpao ordered free treatment to all the injured children and also sent relief items to the affected families of villages.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Attack Afghanistan Army Police Border All From

Recent Stories

Miral to open ‘Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island’ on ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Municipality wins pioneering award in contra ..

1 hour ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Apostolic Vicar of Vic ..

1 hour ago

PTCL Group successfully conducts 5G trial in a lim ..

1 hour ago

Senate elections will be held on March 3, announce ..

1 hour ago

Facebook releases update regarding reaching billio ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.