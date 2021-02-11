7 children injured in Bajaur villages in rocket shelling from Afghanistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :At least seven children were wounded in three villages of Bajaur district in rocket shelling from across the Paki-Afghan border on Thursday, office of the deputy commissioner confirmed.

It was said that several rockets were fired by some miscreants from inside Afghanistan Mokha, Ghanai and Gllai on villages located near the border. The Pakistan Army personnel responded to the attack and forced the miscreants to retreat.

Later the district administration, Pakistan Army, Bajaur Scouts and police started relief activities in the affected areas and also assessing the loss of properties.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Sherpao, District Police Officer Kokab Farooq and Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Waqar Khan visited the Khar hospital where the injured children were shifted and inquired after their health.

On the occasion, DC Fayyaz Sherpao ordered free treatment to all the injured children and also sent relief items to the affected families of villages.