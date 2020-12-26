UrduPoint.com
7 Chital Deer Die, 12 In Critical Condition After Consuming Substandard Food At Bahawalpur Zoo

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 06:20 PM

7 chital deer die, 12 in critical condition after consuming substandard food at Bahawalpur Zoo

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :As many as seven Chital deer died at Bahawalpur zoo due to food poisoning allegedly after eating substandard food. According to Bahawalpur zoo administration, there were more than 30 deer in the enclosure who were fed the same food but 19 of them fell sick.

Out of these, seven died while 12 deer in critical condition were removed for treatment by a team of veterinary doctors. The cause of death could not be ascertained but it appears to be food poisoning.

The autopsy of the dead deer was conducted for conclusive results. The estimated cost of dead deer is up to the tune of Rs1 million.

More Stories From Pakistan

