7 Christmas Bazaars To Be Functional From Dec 22 In District

Sun 12th December 2021 | 03:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Seven special Christmas bazaars would be set up in the district in order to provide essential commodities to the Christian community on subsidized rates for Christmas' celebrations.

A spokesman for local administration said on Sunday that these bazaars would be set up in Saint Anthony school Model Town, Pinto Ground Warispura, Catholic Church Medina Town, Grain Market Chak Jhumra, Bilal Shaheed Park Civil Club Tandlianwala, Christian Colony Liaqat Park Sammundri and Masjid Bazaar Chowk Jaranwala.

He said that the special bazaars would remain functional for three days from December 22 to 24.

He said that ample stocks of daily use items including flour, sugar, ghee, pulses, meat, poultry items, vegetables & fruits and other essential commodities would be provided at controlled and subsidized rates.

The district administration would also made necessary security as well as administrative arrangements for Christmas. Cleanliness in surrounding areas of the churches would also be ensured in addition to providing vehicle parking and efficient traffic management near churches, public parks and picnic points on the eve of Christmas, the spokesman added.

