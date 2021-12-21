UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 07:00 PM

7 Christmas bazaars to be set up from Dec 22

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Seven special Christmas bazaars will be set up in the district from Dec 22 to provide various commodities to the Christian community on subsidized rates.

A spokesman for the local administration said here on Tuesday that these bazaars would be set up at Saint Anthony school Model Town Pinto Ground Warispura, Esa Nagri Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Khurrianwala Chowk Jaranwala Road, Old Tanga Stand near Fire Brigade Jaranwala, Water Works Chiniot Road Chak Jhumra, Sahulat Bazaar Gojra road Samundri and Christian Colony Mohallah Shamaspura Tandlianwala.

He said that ample stock of daily-use items including flour, sugar, ghee, pulses, fruits, vegetables, beverages, etc. would be provided at subsidized rates. Special monitoring teams will also be deputed to ensure the fixed rate of commodities in these bazaars which would remain functional up to Dec 24, he added.

