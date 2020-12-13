7 Christmas bazaars to be set up in Faisalabad district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said on Sunday that seven special Christmas bazaars will be set up in the district Faisalabad to provide essential commodities to the Christian community on subsidized rates.

He was chairing a district coordination committee meeting at the DC Office here on Sunday to review the arrangements for Christmas celebrations.

ADC(G) Umar Maqbool, Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari, CEO FWMC Kashif Raza Awan, District Coordinator Minorities Affairs Suleman Younis and other representatives of Christian community were present.

The DC said special Christmas bazaars would be set up at Saint Anthony school Model Town, Pinto Ground Warispua, Khurrianlwala Chowk Jaranwala road, Old Tanga Stand near Fire brigade Jaranwala, Water Works Chiniot road Chak Jhumra, Sahulat Bazar Gojra road Samundri and Christian Colony Mohallah Shamaspura Tandlianwala.

He said that 3-day special bazaars would work from 22nd to 24th of December. The DC said that flour, sugar, ghee, pulses, meat, poultry items, vegetables and fruits and other essential commodities would be available at the Christmas bazaars on controlled and subsidized prices.