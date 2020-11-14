UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

7 Commercial Buildings, Plazas Sealed Over Various Violations

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 09:24 PM

7 commercial buildings, plazas sealed over various violations

The Municipal Corporation Sialkot here on Saturday launched a grand operation against commercial buildings and plazas over violation of civic laws and having no space for parking

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :The Municipal Corporation Sialkot here on Saturday launched a grand operation against commercial buildings and plazas over violation of civic laws and having no space for parking.

The sealed seven plazas and commercial buildings were located at Hajipura Road, Shahabpura Road, Paris Road and Kutchery Road.

Administrator Sialkot Municipal Corporation and Sialkot Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zeeshan Javaid Lashari said that the proper warnings were issued to the owners of these sealed shopping plazas and commercial buildings but they failed to ensure implementation on civic laws.

DC said that stern legal action would also be taken against the other violators in this regard. He said Municipal Corporation was making all out efforts to provide the improved civic facilities to the people on priority.

Related Topics

Road Paris Sialkot All

Recent Stories

Egypt finds treasure trove of over 100 sarcophagi

2 minutes ago

Acting Kyrgyz President Japarov Steps Down to Run ..

2 minutes ago

4th Sheheryar Malik Memorial National Grass Court ..

2 minutes ago

Russia, Kyrgyzstan Agree Gradual Resumption of Fin ..

2 minutes ago

Scientist Tapped for Biden's COVID-19 Advisory Boa ..

13 minutes ago

First day of POA's 1st Athletes Forum 2020 Pakista ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.