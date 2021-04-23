7 Cops Booked Over Burning Youth
Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 05:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Millat Town police booked seven policemen on charge of burning a youth who later on died in a hospital.
A police spokesman on Friday said Tahir Tanveer of Chak No 202-RB filed a complaint and said that Incharge police post Bhaiwala Ahad Hussain with his team had allegedly arrested his son Zeeshan Haidar on February 6 and set himablaze.
As a result, Zeeshan received serious burns and he died in the hospital on March 21.
On this complaint, the police registered a case against ASI Ahad Hussain, head constable Javaid Bashir, constables Muhammad Yousuf, Muhammad Akbar (driver), Fazal Abbas, Muhammad Azhar Amir and Muhammad Sufiyan while further investigation is underway.