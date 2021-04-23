UrduPoint.com
7 Cops Booked Over Burning Youth

Fri 23rd April 2021 | 05:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Millat Town police booked seven policemen on charge of burning a youth who later on died in a hospital.

A police spokesman on Friday said Tahir Tanveer of Chak No 202-RB filed a complaint and said that Incharge police post Bhaiwala Ahad Hussain with his team had allegedly arrested his son Zeeshan Haidar on February 6 and set himablaze.

As a result, Zeeshan received serious burns and he died in the hospital on March 21.

On this complaint, the police registered a case against ASI Ahad Hussain, head constable Javaid Bashir, constables Muhammad Yousuf, Muhammad Akbar (driver), Fazal Abbas, Muhammad Azhar Amir and Muhammad Sufiyan while further investigation is underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

